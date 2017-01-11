President attends opening of residential building for MES officers in Nakhchivan

President attends opening of residential building for MES officers in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday attended the opening of a new residential building for officers and warrant officers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Nakhchivan.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the building, APA reported.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the conditions created in the apartments.

It was reported that the seven-storey apartment building with a basement has 48 apartments. Of the apartments, 24 are two-bedroom and 24 three-room.

Unmarried officers, warrant officers and re-enlisted servicemen were allocated four residential premises in the basement. Of them, one is four-person, two six-person, and one eight-person.

The residential building also has a lounge, a female beauty salon, a men's barbershop, a tailor room, and a commandant room, two storages, a 40-seat dining room and a laundry.

News.Az

News.Az