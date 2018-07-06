President creates new fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the Fund of Support to the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the Subordination of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora was established.

According to the decree, the fund is endowed with the status of a public legal entity under the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

President Ilham Aliyev also approved the fund's charter. According to the document, the functions of the Azerbaijani President include the approval of the charter and the definition of the statutory fund, the creation of executive bodies and assignment of their powers, reorganization and liquidation of the fund.

The structure, staff and salaries of the department will be approved by the Cabinet.

News.Az

