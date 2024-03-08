President: Destruction of Azerbaijan’s Islamic historical and cultural heritage in Armenia is regrettable

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Destruction of Azerbaijan’s Islamic historical and cultural heritage in Armenia is regrettable,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan has raised this matter with UNESCO, calling for a technical mission to be sent to that country for assessing the conditions of our cultural and religious sites subjected to destruction in Armenia for years. Unfortunately, to this day, UNESCO is yet to respond to our request,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az