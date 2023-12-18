President el-Sisi declared victorious in Egypt election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has secured a third term as leader of the Middle East’s most populous nation, officials said, after the counting of votes in the election held on December 10 was finalized, News.Az reports citing Aljazeera.

Sisi won 89.6 percent of the vote, the National Elections Authority said on Monday.

Polling had closed on Tuesday in Egypt after the three-day election in the Arab world’s most populous country.

