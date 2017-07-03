President Erdogan, UK's May discuss Cyprus over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, including the recent Cyprus talks, according to a presidential source, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan and May highlighted the importance of reaching "a fair, lasting and comprehensive solution for both sides" by overcoming the deadlock in the Cyprus negotiations, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, said.

The UN is seeking a peace deal to unite Cyprus under a federal umbrella, which could also define the future of Europe's relations with Turkey, a key player in the conflict.

News.Az

