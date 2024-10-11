President Herzog: Israel has never had any plans against Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Isaac Herzog has stated that Israel has no plans for military action against Türkiye.

Herzog’s statement came after a warning by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week that Türkiye might be Israel’s next target after Palestine and Lebanon.“I saw that there were some comments made by the Türkish leader regarding Israel’s supposed plans against Türkiye,” Herzog says during a meeting with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, News.Az reports, citing the Times of Israel.“I want to make clear Israel has never had any plans against Türkiye.”“On the contrary,” he continued, “we have great respect to the people of Türkiye, and they have great respect for the people of Israel. We have longstanding relations between the peoples, and the peoples will prevail over all voices that are adverse to friendship and coexistence.”

News.Az