President: I am sure that “Baku Energy Week” will further step up dialogue on global cooperation on energy security

“I am sure that the “Baku Energy Week” will further step up the dialogue on global cooperation on energy security and diversification of energy sources,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the participants of the “Baku Energy Week”, News.Az reports.

“I congratulate you on the occasion of the start of the “Baku Energy Week”, which includes a number of prestigious energy events of the Caspian region, and wish you success in your future activities.

The “Baku Energy Week” encompasses authoritative events such as the 28th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition and the 28th Baku Energy Forum. This traditional annual event is an opportunity for discussing matters related to global energy security, the potential of alternative and renewable energy, including the promotion of “green energy” projects, as well as the diversification of energy sources,” the head of state noted.

News.Az