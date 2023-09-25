President: I am sure that the process of integration of the Armenian population of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society will be successful

President: I am sure that the process of integration of the Armenian population of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society will be successful

President: I am sure that the process of integration of the Armenian population of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society will be successful

+ ↺ − 16 px

“A few days ago, a meeting was held between representatives of ethnic Armenians of Karabakh and representatives of state bodies of Azerbaijan in the city of Yevlakh. The second meeting is being held today,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement together with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.az reports.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the process of integration of the Armenian population of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society would be successful.

News.Az