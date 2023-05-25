President Ilham Aliyev: After Armenia’s recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, issue of agreeing on other points of peace treaty will be much smoother

“I think that after the recent statements of the Armenian leadership on the recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, as well as the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, indicating specific figures for the area of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the issue of agreeing on other points of the peace treaty will be much smoother, because this was the main factor we could not come to an agreement on,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“I do hope that we will take another step in the trilateral format towards normalizing relations between the two countries today,” the Azerbaijani President noted.

News.Az