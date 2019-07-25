President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Aghjabadi
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Boyat-Bilayan-Hajilar-Garakhanli road in Aghjabadi district.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 7.6 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people.
