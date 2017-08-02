President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for Baku International Sea Trade Port

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to ensure the activities of the new Baku International Sea Trade Port.

In order to purchase six cranes and modernize two existing cranes for the Port, an amount of 33.2 million manats and 3.6 million manats respectively (total 36.8 million manats) have been allocated.

