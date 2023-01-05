President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of “STEAM Innovation Center” in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of “STEAM Innovation Center” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the head of state and the First Lady of the conditions created at the center.

The four-storey building of the "STEAM Innovation Center" has an aviation space, classic Newton, Newton for children and conference rooms, game rooms, construction rooms, "Heureka Classics" rooms, a robot development laboratory, "3D hologram", VR zones.

The Ministry of Science and Education launched the "STEAM Azerbaijan" project with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation starting from the 2019-2020 academic year.

STEAM education approach is an integration of the 5 core disciplines. It is based on the idea of teaching Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics in a joint manner and holistically. The main objective of the STEAM project is to show the 21st century skills - creativity, critical thinking, development of cooperation, application of scientific and technical knowledge in everyday life through practical exercises for the students studying in the public schools of the Republic, to teach them engineering skills, to improve their ability to use modern ICT equipment by applying various programming languages.

