President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of residential complex for families of martyrs and war disabled in Sabunchu

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new residential complex for families of martyrs and war disabled in Sabunchu district, Baku, News.az reports.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev informed the President and the First Lady on the new residential complex.

It was noted that the new residential complex, consisting of 12 nine-storey buildings and a total of 576 apartments, was constructed on an area of 2.76 hectares. The buildings in the complex have a total of 36 one-room, 144 two-room, 360 three-room and 36 four-room apartments.

A 100-seat kindergarten and an office building are available in the complex. In addition, conditions have been created for local residents and their children to have rest. The complex has been provided with all the necessary infrastructure.

It is no coincidence that the families of martyrs and disabled veterans of the war were presented with 200 apartments and 50 cars on the occasion of Ramadan. Humanism, special attention to families in need of social care and commitment to Islamic values are important components of the concept of governance of the President of Azerbaijan.

The political will and consistent practical steps taken to address social issues give grounds to say that Azerbaijan has developed a socially oriented model of the state. Even reforms arising from changes in the global market, supply and demand, as well as new challenges, are compensated by social measures. In other words, a system of comprehensive measures to strengthen the market economy serves the interests of the relatively vulnerable segments of the population. This policy has been particularly widespread in the post-war period. The social support package implemented on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev in the post-war period has covered 100,000 people and included a total of 166,000 services.

Over this period, 103,000 social payments were made to a total of 93,000 people, including family members of martyrs and war veterans. The housing program has been expanded five times, as 3,000 apartments were handed out in 2021 and 3,500 in the post-war period. A total of 12,500 families of martyrs and disabled invalids of the war have been provided with apartments and houses, while 7,400 disabled veterans of the war have been provided with cars.

A total of 200 servicemen of the Patriotic War and 300 disabled veterans of the war have been provided with the latest generation prostheses, 1400 disabled veterans of the war have been provided with 17,000 rehabilitation aids, 5,000 families with social and psychological services, 1,500 people with rehabilitation services, and 11,000 people have been involved in employment programs. Services have been provided to a total of 30,000 people.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created at the kindergarten in the complex.

Then the President and the First Lady visited the family of martyr Mahir Mammadov, who was awarded medals “For the Liberation of Fuzuli”, “For the Motherland” and “Brave Warrior” for his personal courage and bravery in the Patriotic War.

President Ilham Aliyev in a conversation with the martyr’s family members said:

- First of all, I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of Ramadan. On this holiday, we are celebrating the opening of a new settlement in Baku. Both martyr families and disabled veterans of the war will live in the apartments intended for the families of martyrs. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. May Allah rest the soul of your son in peace. It is a great tragedy, a huge loss. You have lost your son, you have lost your husband, and you have lost your brother. I know that Mahir was a hero, he also took part in the April battles. He was awarded three medals by the state for his special heroism in the Patriotic War. It is a tremendous loss and an incurable wound, as everyone understands. But the only consolation may be that he sacrificed his life for the Motherland. As a result of the heroism of his and our children like him, we have put an end to the occupation of our lands.

We had martyrs in the first Karabakh war, and about 4,000 people are still missing. It is obvious that they have died. In general, we had more than 15,000 martyrs. Despite this, our lands were also lost. But we had few martyrs in the second Karabakh war. Of course, the life of every martyr is unique and irreplaceable. However, one of the most important conditions of our operations during the war was that our losses should be small and our lands should be returned.

The memory of each martyr, of course, lives and will live on forever in the hearts of their relatives and the entire Azerbaijani people. Last year, on 27 September, the Day of Remembrance, we conducted the remembrance march somewhat together with our martyrs, holding their photos. Then those pictures were handed over to their families. This can be the only consolation, there can be no other consolation.

Of course, we are trying and will try to solve the day-to-day problems of all our martyrs. This is our duty. It is the duty of me as president and of our state. To date, the families of the martyrs of the first and second Karabakh wars have been provided with more than 12,000 apartments. Again, this is our duty. The main consolation is that they have reached eternity, the peak of martyrdom. No-one will remain in this world forever, sooner or later we will all be reunited with the world of truth. Of course, to die at a young age is a great tragedy, but what can we say? The only consolation is that they fought and died for the Motherland. At the same time, their blood did not remain unavenged. He passed away on 19 October. The city of Fuzuli had already been liberated from occupation. After that, his comrades continued their victorious march to the end, went on to plant our flag in Shusha, drove out the enemy and restored justice.

It is, of course, very hard for you. It is impossible to come to terms with this loss. Time will not heal this wound. But his memory and heroism will live on forever. Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis all over the world are proud of our martyrs. They are a source of pride for us, and this will continue to be the case forever, for as long as the Azerbaijani people are there. We will remember them forever. Their heroism will never be erased from our memory, from the hearts of future generations. Martyrs do not die, we have said this many times, they are still with us. Because their memory lives on. Mahir's son lives. I am sure that he will grow up well worthy of his father. The fact that he is growing up to become a hero like his father can be a consolation for you.

In other words, he left behind his son, his young wife, his brother, and his mother. As you know, I had many meetings with the families of martyrs, veterans and wounded veterans after the war. Each meeting shows the greatness of our people yet again. Because it is an enormous tragedy to lose a son, a husband or a brother. However, this did not shake the resolve of our people. We will live forever as heroes and a victorious nation because of heroes like Mahir. I repeat – we must never forget the first Karabakh war. We must not forget the martyrs. At that time, although they became martyrs, our lands were also lost. This time, they became martyrs, but we returned the lands. This is the difference, and this can be some kind of a consolation. Of course, the wound of losing a dear one will never heal but life goes on and will go on.

Now we have started the reconstruction of our lands. The image of our martyrs is eternally engraved on the liberated lands, on the new buildings being created, on houses, schools, hospitals, on each stone. They died for this land, they preferred the Motherland to anything else. I want to say again that Mahir showed true patriotism both during the April battles and in the second Karabakh war. The main task for you now is to keep his memory alive and to raise his child as a valuable citizen. This is also a key issue for the state. The state does and will do its best to address the problems of martyr families. I wouldn’t want to talk about it too much. This is our duty, and your life will always be in the spotlight for us.

Martyr Mahir's brother Habil Mammadov: Thank you very much, Mr. President, for visiting us on this holy day. You have always paid great attention and shown care for the families of martyrs and wounded veterans of the war. Thank you very much on behalf of our family. Thank you very much for this beautiful apartment. Mrs. Aliyeva, thank you very much. May Allah be pleased with you.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: How old is your son?

Martyr Mahir's mother Timziya Mammadova: You know, his son was born on 21 September, and the war started on the 27th.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: He was born in September...

Timziya Mammadova: He never got to see his son, he is his first child. He got married a little late.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: May Allah bless him, what is his name?

Timziya Mammadova: He was named after his grandfather – Salim. Our martyrs are happy now that our lands have been taken, thanks to you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Their souls will always be happy. It was the duty of all of us. Let me repeat that we avenged his death on the battlefield, carried out our work to the end and secured the Victory. When Mahir's son grows up, he will be proud of his father for the rest of his life, of course. I am sure that the people of Azerbaijan will always take care of him and respect him, because he is the son of a martyr.

Timziya Mammadova: He will be proud of his father, that’s right.

Habil Mammadov: We often take him to his father’s grave.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: The names of all martyrs are written in Victory Park.

President Ilham Aliyev: Everyone, everyone. The Victory Museum will also be established. Victory Park is located in one of the most magnificent places in Baku, perhaps the most magnificent one – right in front of the Seaside Boulevard. A large memorial will be built there. Work will begin soon. The names of all martyrs will be engraved there. The Museum of Victory and the Museum of Occupation will be established in all liberated cities. So the names of all our martyrs will live forever. They gave us that joy.

Timziya Mammadova: Mahir was a very good son too. He was in love with his job. He was a cartographer and loved his job. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.

President Ilham Aliyev: May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.

Habil Mammadov: Mr. President, we are proud of you. It is good that our people and state have a President like you. May Allah grant you good health. Thank you very much for everything situation. Thank you very much for your attention and care.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Timziya Mammadova: On your instructions, the families of martyrs are looked after very well. Everything is good. We are not dissatisfied.

Habil Mammadov: They regularly enquire about us.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, I have instructed all government agencies to pay attention to the families of martyrs.

Timziya Mammadova: They do.

President Ilham Aliyev: In all matters, employment, domestic and any other problem that may arise in a person's life – all government officials, central and local executive bodies must always be together with the families of martyrs and provide assistance. This is our duty.

Our main duty was to expel the Armenians from our lands, and our children like Mahir succeeded in doing that. It is now the duty of every government official to pay attention to the relatives of our martyrs, and there is full solidarity in society over this issue. Not only government agencies, but also everyone else is trying to help martyr families. Regarding employment. We also had many wounded veterans of the war. We had more than 10,000 wounded soldiers and officers. They are also in the process of recovery. Two hundred prostheses of the latest model have been arranged for them and they have returned to normal life. The state must and will do whatever it takes.

Habil Mammadov: The apartment is also beautiful, Mr. President.

Martyr Mahir's wife Gunel Mammadova: Thank you very much for the apartment.

President Ilham Aliyev: It is good. It is a settlement. There is a kindergarten and a school nearby.

Habil Mammadov: The conditions are very good.

President Ilham Aliyev: You know, these houses were built for IDPs. During the occupation, great work was done to accommodate the IDPs, to create normal conditions for them, and such beautiful settlements were established. But after the war, I decided to provide the apartments reserved for them to the families of martyrs, so that they could soon move into these apartments. I have to say that some martyr families of the first Karabakh war have not been provided with apartments yet. It is true that a total of 12,500 apartments have been provided, but there are still people waiting in line. This is why I said that, first of all, we have already started to build houses for the IDPs in Karabakh and Zangazur. They have to live there. Secondly, we should present these beautiful houses to the families of martyrs in order to address the problems of our wounded war veterans. Three thousand apartments were provided last year, 1,500 more this year, and this process will be continued. These apartments have all the conditions for living. But in addition to that, all other issues related to employment – I do know that you are working – pensions, as well as the relatives of martyrs, should always be in the focus of our attention, so that there are no problems in your lives and the lives of other martyr families like yours. As President, I have ordered all government agencies to do so, and they are doing exactly that today. This is our duty.

Family members: Thank you very much, Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: I repeat, there is a beginning and an end to life, no-one lives forever. But to be a martyr means a tremendous service to the people, to history and to future generations. Martyrs live forever, their mission and heroism are invaluable. Because they sacrificed their lives to liberate the lands and restore justice, to restore the dignity of our people. Because our lands had been under occupation for 30 years and our people went through moral suffering, all of us, including Mahir. It was the love of the motherland that drove him forward. And it was his inability to come to terms with this injustice. He sacrificed his life, and our children like him restored the dignity of our people. This is as important as victory, it is an indispensable factor for the growth and education of our future generations. We have been living as a victorious people for a year and a half now. We used to be a people whose lands were occupied.

Timziya Mammadova: Our heads are high now.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, our heads are high, and this will be the case forever. I want to say again that we are and will always be proud of Mahir and martyrs like him.

Habil Mammadov: Thank you, Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: I do hope that the conditions created for you by the state can slightly reduce your pain.

Habil Mammadov: This is a consolation for us, Mr. President. It was very nice to meet you. Thank you very much for everything.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Family members: Thank you. Thank you very much.

News.Az