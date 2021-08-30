President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed exhibitions organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shusha (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the "Karabakh is a pearl of Azerbaijani culture" and "Again in the native land: Pearls of Karabakh art" exhibitions organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as part of the Vagif Poetry Days held in Shusha.

First, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva familiarized themselves with "Karabakh is a pearl of Azerbaijani culture" exhibition in the Shusha Art Gallery.

The exhibition, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, features works by Boyukagha Mirzazade, Toghrul Narimanbayov, Maral Rahmanzade, Nadir Abdurrahmanov, Mikayil Abdullayev, Ujal Hagverdiyev, Museyib Amirov and other prominent Azerbaijani artists. The exhibition also features must-see places of Karabakh, its writers, carpets, horses, mugam and victories in the Patriotic War.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed “Again in the native land: Pearls of Karabakh art" exhibition in the Shusha Carpet Gallery which was restored and repaired by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and presented by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the exhibition features fleecy and pileless carpets, carpet products, national embroidery and clothing sets, and examples of metal work art. It also includes carpet samples from the collection of the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan.

The “Memory. Photographic history” exhibition was also organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shusha as part of the Vagif Poetry Days. The photo exhibition highlights Azerbaijan’s ancient history, rich culture, beautiful nature and traditions.

News.Az