President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Neftchala district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Neftchala district, News.Az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady visited a statue of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Neftchala.

President Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the statue.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the Neftchala Olympic Sports Complex.

The head of state and the first lady then took part in the inauguration of the newly renovated Neftchala-Kurkand-Mayak No. 2 highway.

During the visit, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed conditions created at the Sturgeon Breeding Farm owned by “Azerbaijan Fish Farm” LLC in Yenikand village.

Later on, the head of state and the first lady attended the opening of the 420-seat Banka settlement No. 2 secondary school built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Neftchala.

News.Az