President Ilham Aliyev approves funding for FC Qarabag

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the provision of financial assistance to FC Qarabag.

Under the order, FC Qarabag, which advanced to the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, have been allocated 5 million manats, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

FC Qarabag secured its league phase spot by beating Hungarian Ferencvaros 5:4 on aggregate.

News.Az