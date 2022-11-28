President Ilham Aliyev approves plan of actions on declaration of 2023 as ‘Year of Heydar Aliyev’
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the approval of a Plan of Actions related to the declaration of 2023 as a ‘Year of Heydar Aliyev’ in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
The coordination and control over the implementation of the measures foreseen in the Plan of Actions approved by Part 1 of the mentioned Order are carried out by the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to solve matters arising from the order.