President Ilham Aliyev arrives at hospital to visit Binali Yildirim, Şamil Ayrim and bodyguard Oguzhan Demirçi, who had traffic accident in Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived at Central Clinical Hospital to visit Deputy Chair of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Binali Yıldırım, MP Şamil Ayrım and bodyguard Oguzhan Demirçi who had a traffic accident while traveling Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The head of state had a conversation with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Binali Yıldırım, Şamil Ayrım and Oguzhan Demirçi expressed deep gratitude to the head of state and the medical staff for their prompt transportation from the accident site to a hospital in Baku by helicopter and for immediate medical checkup and treatment.

News.Az