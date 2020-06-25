Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Defense Ministry’s military unit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense.

First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov and Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Forces Lieutenant-General Ramiz Tahirov reported to President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

After viewing conditions created at the military unit, President Ilham Aliyev met with military personnel.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.


News.Az 

