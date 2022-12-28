President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of DOST Center No5 in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the DOST Center No5 of the Agency for Sustainable and Operative Social Provision under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Khatai district, Baku, News.az reports.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the head of state of the conditions created at the center.

The total area of the four-story center, located at Mehdi Mehdizade Street 31, Khatai district, is 4,405 square meters. The center is designed in a modern and constructive style.

The center will employ nearly 120 people, including 50 volunteers. It is planned to provide services to 650-700 citizens per day.





News.Az