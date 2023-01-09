Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to 2022 sporting results

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony dedicated to sporting results of 2022, News.Az reports. 

The head of state made a speech at the ceremony.

The event then featured awarding of athletes and sports specialists who contributed to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.


