President Ilham Aliyev attends inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington

Source: AzerTAG

The inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace has commenced in Washington.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing AzerTag.


By Faig Mahmudov

