President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Khirdalan city secondary school No 11

President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Khirdalan city secondary school No 11

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new building of the 2000-seat Khirdalan city secondary school No 11, News.Az reports.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the head of state of the conditions created at the school.

Construction of the school began in February 2021 and was completed in September this year. A total of 74 classrooms, a 8-room STEAM Center, computer, labor, military training, foreign language, music, drawing, medical, physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, a library, a canteen and a 400-seat assembly hall have been established in the new school building.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the school.

The STEAM project has been implementing in the schools since the beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year at the initiative of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Along with teaching students to apply scientific and technical knowledge in everyday life through practical exercises, STEAM education also helps fostering engineering skills.

The STEAM center is equipped with an electronic board, a computer, a 3D printer, teaching aids, electronic components, and stationery. It also has an engineering workshop, a drone flight room, training and robotics rooms.

News.Az