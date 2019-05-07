Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Gobustan-Poladli highway

President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Gobustan-Poladli highway

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobustan-Poladli highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state and first lady of the work done.

The two-lane road, which links six residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people, is 14.5 km in length, and 6m in width.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

