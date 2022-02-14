President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly built military campus of Internal Troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the newly built military campus of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Aghjabadi district, News.Az reports.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov and Commander of Internal Troops Lieutenant-General Shahin Mammadov reported to President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Highlighting the work done at the military campus, Minister Vilayat Eyvazov noted that the construction of the military campus, which occupies an area of 6,2 hectares, started in September 2019. The construction work was successfully completed last November.

The buildings in the campus were supplied with necessary furniture and inventory. Landscaping work was carried out inside and around the campus.

The President, Commander-in-Chief familiarized himself with the headquarters, dormitories for servicemen, medical point and canteen in the campus.

President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev then viewed the weapons and military equipment for the Internal Troops’ special forces.

