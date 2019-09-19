President Ilham Aliyev awards oil industry workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding of Honored Engineer title to the persons who served in the development of the oil industry of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

The Head of the State has also signed an order to award the “Taraggi” Medal (Progress) and “Labor” order to persons for the services in the oil industry of the country and on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the “Contract of the Century”.

