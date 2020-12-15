President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen of Azerbaijani Armed Forces "For the Motherland" medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 15, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the medal "For the Motherland".

According to the order, a group of servicemen of the Armed Forces, who took part in combat operations to ensure the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and honorably performed their duties during the implementation of the tasks set before the military unit, were awarded the medal "For the Motherland".

3,601 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were awarded this honorary title. Among them are 4 major generals, 46 colonels, and others. 2,756 of them were awarded this medal posthumously.

News.Az