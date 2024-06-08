President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia have made certain progress in delineating state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan and Armenia have made certain progress in delineating their state borders, successfully agreeing on a section that extends nearly for 12.7 kilometers,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"Through negotiations, four villages in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan, which were under occupation for 30 years, have been returned. We consider this a positive development."

News.Az