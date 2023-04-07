President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Georgia are working successfully on implementation of Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Of course, an important part of our bilateral relations is transport. Here too, all work is going on successfully and according to plan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Gabala, News.Az reports.

“Georgia and Azerbaijan are working successfully on the implementation of the Middle Corridor. Of course, at the next stage, additional steps will be taken to increase the volume of cargo transportation,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

President Ilham Aliyev said he had visited the countries of Central Asia many times last year and this year, noting that he would continue to visit them. He said, “There are ample opportunities for transporting new goods along the Middle Corridor. All administrative issues should be resolved, the tariff policy should be resolved from a single perspective. At the same time, joint effort should be made to attract and transport cargo. Of course, this issue has been and will be extensively discussed today.”

News.Az