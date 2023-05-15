President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has always supported Islamic solidarity

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has always supported Islamic solidarity,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received President of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman al-Asoomi, News.Az reports.

In this regard, the head of state mentioned the recent opening of the Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Palestine, the visit of the Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister to Palestine and the construction of a school there by Azerbaijan. The head of state recalled Azerbaijan's hosting of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his concern about the rise of Islamophobic trends in Europe and condemned them, emphasizing that a very important international conference on Islamophobia had been hosted by Azerbaijan some time ago. The head of state underscored the importance of creating a joint platform in this regard in the future.

News.Az