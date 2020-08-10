President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to fully restore its territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will fully restore its territorial integrity, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television.

The head of state gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television following taking part in a sail-away ceremony of the Garabagh field jacket at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Plant.

He noted that offshore work on the Garabagh field begins today. "This is a very important stage in the development of the field. This gigantic facility was built by Azerbaijani specialists in our country and is being dispatched to the field today."

“Our main focus today is on the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor," said president, stressing that this project is also being implemented successfully.

"TAP, its fourth and final component, is nearing completion,” he said.

“Today, Azerbaijan is returning to the Garabagh field, which was once abandoned in the 1990s, and this giant jacket is a clear proof of that," President Aliyev added. “Our territorial integrity will be fully restored. Just as we are returning to the once abandoned Garabagh field today, we will return to our native Karabakh land in the same manner. Karabakh is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

News.Az