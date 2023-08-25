President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Uruguay relations will continue to develop in spirit of friendship

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou as his country celebrates the national holiday – the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Uruguay – the Independence Day.

I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Uruguay will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness and the friendly people of Uruguay peace and prosperity,” the President of Azerbaijan said in his message.

News.Az