President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

“I sincerely congratulate you and all our fellow countrymen living in different parts of the world on the occasion of holy Eid al-Fitr and extend my heartfelt wishes to each of you,” President Aliyev said in his message of congratulations.

The head of state noted that Eid al-Fitr celebrations become a triumph of humanism, unity and equality in Azerbaijani society each year.

“It is remarkable that this year’s Ramadan days coincide with the celebrations of the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first secular democratic state in the Muslim East. The patriotism and unshakable determination of Azerbaijani sons and daughters to strengthen our independence as a state is a vivid example of attachment to historic traditions and national values,” the president said.

“My dear brothers and sisters! We are now biding farewell to the holy month of Ramadan. On these blessed days, I ask God the Almighty to answer to your prayers. Have a happy and blessed Eid al-Fitr,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az

