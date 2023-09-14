President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on the occasion of the upcoming Rosh Hashana, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to extend my cordial congratulations and sincerest wishes to you and through you to the friendly people of Israel on the occasion of the upcoming Jewish New Year - Rosh Hashana,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I wish that this bright holiday, which brings a new spirit to people and gives new hopes for the future, brings you and your family, your friendly people and your country good days, peace, prosperity, abundance and blessings,” the head of state said.

“I am sure that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen and expand Azerbaijan-Israel friendship and cooperation in line with the will of our peoples, who always cherish their national and moral values,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

