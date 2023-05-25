President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Jordan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“I am pleased to convey sincerest congratulations and the best wishes on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan – the Independence Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“Availing this opportunity, I wish you strong health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Jordan,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az