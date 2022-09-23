President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Announcement of the Kingdom,” President Aliyev said in congratulatory message.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are united by the bonds of friendship and brotherhood nurtured of shared spiritual values of our peoples, the head of state said. “Our constantly expanding political dialogue and high level of our interstate relations greatly contribute to the comprehensive development of our collaboration. Currently, it is gratifying to see the successful development of our partnership based on these good traditions, mutual trust and support.”

“Our people never forget constant support and fair position of your brotherly country for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, its sovereignty and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders in line with international law norms and principles, and requirements of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” he added.

President Aliyev emphasized that the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has further opened up our cooperation opportunities in economic, and particularly energy areas. “At the same time, the construction of Wind Power Plant in Azerbaijan by the ACWA Power, one of leading companies of Saudi Arabia is a clear example of our beneficial interaction in renewable energy area,” he said.

“I am confident that the friendly Azerbaijani-Saudi relations, our bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on strong Islamic solidarity will continue to expand and strengthen by our joint efforts in accordance with the will of our brotherly peoples.”

“On this festive day, I wish you strong health, success in your activities, everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az