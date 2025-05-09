President Ilham Aliyev congratulates newly-elected Pope Leo XIV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratualted newly-elected Pope Leo XIV.

“I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, personally and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, on your election as Pope,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“The current level of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, marked by sincere dialogue and mutual understanding, serves as a model. We attach special importance to the development of our ties with the Holy See,” the head of state said.

“In Azerbaijan, a country with centuries-old rich traditions of tolerance and multicultural values, the preservation of religious, spiritual, and ethno-cultural diversity remains one of the main priorities of state policy.”

“I am confident that our fruitful cooperation with the Holy See will continue to develop successfully through our joint efforts in promoting universal values and creating the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust among civilizations,” he noted.

“I wish you strong health, a long life, and every success in your supreme mission for the sake of humanity and sacred ideals,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az