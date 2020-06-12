President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Queen Elizabeth II

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Her Majesty Elizabeth II.

“It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Queen’s Official Birthday that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and the friendly people of Great Britain,” President Aliyev said in his message.

“I seize this opportunity, to wish strong health to you and everlasting prosperity to your people,” the head of state added.

News.Az