President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election as President of Uzbekistan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.Az reports.

The head of state congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his landslide victory in the snap presidential election held in Uzbekistan, and wished him success in his activities. President Ilham Aliyev described this victory as the people`s support for the policy implemented in Uzbekistan under the leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and expressed his confidence that Uzbekistan will continue the path of comprehensive development under the leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the coming years.

President Ilham Aliyev invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a state visit to Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

