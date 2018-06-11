President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russia Day.

In his congratulatory message, President Aliyev noted that today Russia successfully resolves issues on improving public administration, sustainable development and modernization of the economy and boosting the people’s welfare, APA reports.

The Azerbaijani president hailed Russia’s active role in the international arena.

“The high level of Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations, which clearly reflects the fruitful cooperation and mutual activity on the widest range of issues, is particularly gratifying. I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to serve further strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia in the interests of our peoples and countries traditionally linked by close friendly and good neighborly ties,” President Aliyev said in his message.

News.Az

