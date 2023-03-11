President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of China

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Xi Jinping as he was re-elected President of the People's Republic of China, News.az reports.

“The unanimous outcome of the elections signifies great trust and confidence in your person and support of the political line you pursue and a high appreciation of your large-scale activities and merits aimed at China's overall development and prosperity,” the head of state said in his message.

President Ilham Aliyev wished Xi Jinping robust health, happiness and everlasting success in his responsible endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of the People's Republic of China.

