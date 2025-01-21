President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Turkish President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, regarding a tragic fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, which resulted in the loss of many lives, News.az reports.

“In light of this tragedy, I share your sorrow and extend my deep condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the brotherly people of Türkiye, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan. I also wish a swift recovery to the injured,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

News.Az