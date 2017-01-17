President Ilham Aliyev holds a number of meetings in Davos - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley in Davos on January 17.

The Head of State has also met with Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim Eric Olsen as well as with founder and managing director of VPS Healthcare of the United Arab Emirates Shamsheer Vayalil.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with the Prime minister of Luxembourg, state minister Xavier Bettel in Davos on January 17, APA reports citing Presidential press service.

News.Az

News.Az