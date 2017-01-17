Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev holds a number of meetings in Davos - PHOTOS

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev holds a number of meetings in Davos - PHOTOS

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley in Davos on January 17.

The Head of State has also met with Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim Eric Olsen as well as with founder and managing director of VPS Healthcare of the United Arab Emirates Shamsheer Vayalil.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with  the Prime minister of Luxembourg, state minister Xavier Bettel in Davos on January 17, APA reports citing Presidential press service. 

News about - President Ilham Aliyev holds a number of meetings in Davos - PHOTOS

News about - President Ilham Aliyev holds a number of meetings in Davos - PHOTOS

News about - President Ilham Aliyev holds a number of meetings in Davos - PHOTOS

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      