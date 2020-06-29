President Ilham Aliyev holds phone conversation with Turkmen counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, according to the press service of the head of state.

The head of state congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his birthday and wished him the best of health and new successes in his activity for the prosperity of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the presidents hailed the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in various areas and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue successfully.

News.Az

News.Az