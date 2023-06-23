President Ilham Aliyev: If Armenia does not honor its signature, the consequences will be dire for them

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Over the past two and a half years, we have been forced to show our strength to the Armenian side several times, first, in response to their military provocations and secondly, we sent them a signal that if they don't behave, if they don't honor their signature, the consequences will be dire for them,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense, News.az reports.

“This is why we are still acting with restraint. We have never acted hastily, there is no need for that. Today, power is on our side, our position is strengthening over time, and international law is also on our side. The world community already unequivocally recognizes Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. We can wait. Again, we are in no rush,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az