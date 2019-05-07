President Ilham Aliyev inaugurate Gobustan branch of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Gobustan branch of "Azerkhalcha" Open Joint Stock Company.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the unique Azerbaijani carpets of 19th and early 20th centuries.

The head of state then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the branch.

Chairman of the Board of "Azharkhalcha" OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work done.

The Gobustan branch of the "Azerkhalcha" OJSC occupies an area nearly 1,300 square meters.

150 weavers and 14 administrative staff members will be employed in the branch. The building features a textile workshop, artist`s room, warehouse, canteen, medical point, sales room, and a conference hall.

After viewing the branch, President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with carpet-weavers.

The head of state addressed the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az