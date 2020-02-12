Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates “ASAN xidmet” center in Kurdamir

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the “ASAN xidmet” center in Kurdamir.

The head of state pressed a button to launch the center.

Assistant to the President - Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with the ASAN volunteers.

The head of state addressed the meeting.

