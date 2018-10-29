President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Shaki “ASAN Hayat” complex

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Shaki “ASAN Hayat” complex, AZERTAC reports.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

The President’s Assistant for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, department head Fuad Alasgarov and chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) Ulvi Mehdiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady of the complex.

Shaki “ASAN Hayat” complex is the 15th center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The construction of the complex started in 2017 and was completed this October.

The head of state launched the Shaki “ASAN Hayat” complex.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created here.

The complex will serve 510,000 citizens in Shaki, Gakh, Zagatala, Balakan and Oguz disticts.

A total of more than 300 services will be provided for citizens by 11 public authorities in “ASAN Hayat” complex.

The complex employs a 190-man staff, and 50 volunteers.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then got acquainted with Shaki “ASAN Pesha” center, which is part of “ASAN Hayat” complex.

President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with innovations in the “ASAN Visa” system.

The Shaki “ASAN Hayat” complex will also feature the “CoWorking” center.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with employees of the Shaki “ASAN Hayat” complex and posed for photographs together with them.

