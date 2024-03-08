President Ilham Aliyev: Islamophobia trends across the world are on the rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Regrettably, Islamophobia trends across the world are on the rise,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“We are witnessing the portrayal of Islam as a potential threat, with doubt, discrimination and open hatred against the Muslims becoming increasingly widespread with each passing day. As stated in the UN resolution on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, rise in instances of discrimination, intolerance and violence directed against religious communities are the source of concern,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.

