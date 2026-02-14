President Ilham Aliyev joins panel in Munich
Photo credit: oval.az
As part of the Munich Security Conference, a panel discussion titled “Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation” has commenced.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and Leyla Aliyeva are participating in the discussion, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
By Ulviyya Salmanli